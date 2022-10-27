MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Los Banos doctor has been charged with stealing millions of dollars through a disability insurance fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On October 20, officials said a federal grand jury charged 46-year-old Sohail Mamdani of Los Banos with mail fraud, money laundering, unlawful use of a DEA registration number, and fraudulently obtaining possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors say while running the Walk-In Medical Clinic in Los Banos, investigators said Mamdani submitted over 6,000 claims for disability insurance payments to the California Employment Development Department (EDD).

Officials said Mamdani had never treated most of the people he had filed claims for.

As part of the scheme, authorities said Mamdani would charge the person a fee for filing the disability claim for them.

During an investigation, officials said found that the EDD had suffered over $53 million in actual losses in the scheme.

In addition to insurance fraud, investigators said Mamdani is also accused of using another doctor’s DEA registration number so he could illegally get controlled substances, and writing fake prescriptions in the names of his patients so he could take the drugs for himself.

If convicted on the mail fraud charge, Mamdani will face 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Mamdani also faces 20 years in prison if convicted of the money laundering charges, and four years in prison for each of the drug-related charges.