DOJ: Lemoore sailor solicited sexually explicit content from minors; faces up to 50 years if convicted

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A sailor from Lemoore could be facing decades behind bars for a pair of alleged sexual exploitation offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

The DOJ said 26-year-old Christopher Jeorge Millican was arrested after the parent of an 11-year-old reported to Snapchat that someone was using the service to flirt with the young girl. He had also been asking for pictures and location information from her and contacting other minors as well.

Investigators from the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Hanford Police Department, and the Fresno office of Homeland Security Investigations worked with local police to establish what happened.

If convicted, Millican faces a maximum of 30 years behind bars and a fine up to $250,000 for the charge of sexual exploitation of children, and a maximum of 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 for the charge of receipt of child pornography.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.