FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A Fresno mom sentenced to 50 months in prison for conspiring to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the Freno County Jail in hidden compartments of shoes, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Talbert says 55-year-old Eva Dolores Romero, of Fresno, was sentenced Friday for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 26, 2021, Romero’s son was an inmate at the Jail. Romero conspired with her son and others outside of jail to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin into the jail for distribution among inmates.

Talbert says the plot was unfoiled when law enforcement agents reviewed recorded jail calls and learned about the attempted smuggling set to occur on January 26. On that date, Talbert says law enforcement intercepted an individual attempting to deliver athletic shoes to the jail for an inmate.

The shoes were searched, and hidden compartments were found inside the shoes containing the illicit narcotics.