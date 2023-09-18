FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno sleep clinic owner pleads guilty to submitting over $1 million in fraudulent claims for sleep studies to Medicare, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say 44-year-old Travis Gober, of Hanford, pleaded guilty to health care fraud and aggravated identity theft charges on Monday.

According to court records, Gober owned the VIP Sleep Center, which operated sleep clinics in Fresno and Tulare Counties.

From October 2019 through September 2021, officials say Gober caused the VIP Sleep Center to submit thousands of claims to Medicare, which is a federally funded healthcare insurance program, for sleep studies that were not actually performed on patients. The claims also falsely stated that the patients had been referred for sleep studies by physicians with whom Gober had previously worked. This was done because Medicare will not pay for a sleep study unless the patient was referred by a physician.

Officials say Gober committed this fraud, at least in part, to try to pay debts and address other financial difficulties that his brother, Jeremy Gober, had caused the VIP Sleep Center and him to incur without his knowledge or consent.

Travis Gober is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2024. Gober faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison for the health care fraud conviction and an additional, mandatory two years in prison for the identity theft conviction.

Officials say Travis Gober’s brother, Jeremy Gober, was previously charged with healthcare fraud and identity theft related to other sleep clinics in the Central Valley in December 2022. The charges are only allegations. Jeremy Gober is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.