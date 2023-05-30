FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kings County man has been charged and sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say 41-year-old Florentino Gutierrez, of Hanford, one of 21 drug traffickers charged federally as a result of Operation Red Reaper, a multi-agency investigation into the criminal activities of individuals associated with a prison gang in Kings and Tulare counties.

According to court documents, in April and May 2019, Gutierrez conspired with others to traffic over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Gutierrez’s plan included using his Cadillac Escalade as collateral to purchase the methamphetamine. His co-conspirators then traveled from Hanford to Bakersfield, where they picked up the methamphetamine.

On the return trip, investigators say they stopped the car, searched it, and seized five bags containing a total of over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Gutierrez’s sentencing took place on Tuesday.