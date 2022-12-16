FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, charging him with health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents state Gober owned and operated a sleep clinic in Fresno and Orange County called “Got Sleep” that conducted sleep studies. From August 2016 to July 2020, Gober billed medical insurance companies for thousands of studies totaling over $8 million that the company never performed. Some studies included were ones where patients had died before the dates the studies claimed to be performed.

If convicted, the DOJ states Gober would face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine for health care fraud, and an additional two years in prison for identity theft.

Jeremy Gober’s brother, Travis Gober, was previously charged similar charges related to other sleep clinics in the Central Valley in October 2021 where it was alleged he submitted over $10 million in fraudulent claims.