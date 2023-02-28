FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the suspects arrested following the deadly shooting of six people in Goshen on January 16 has been charged with assault on a federal officer, officials with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday.

DOJ officials say an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Angel Uriarte, of Visalia, charging him with assault on a federal officer involving a weapon, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show, on Feb. 3, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in serving warrants related to a Jan. 16 deadly shooting in Goshen in which six victims were killed. One of these warrants was for the arrest of Angel Uriarte – on murder charges arising from the shooting.

Court officials say the ATF Special Response Team announced their presence over a public address system and directed that the residents come out with their hands up. According to the official report, several residents exited the residence, but Uriarte was not one of them. After a period of time passed, agents began to prepare to make entry into the residence.

As this occurred, Uriarte ran through the yard and fired a gun in the direction of the home and ATF agents. He then fired three rounds at an ATF agent, who returned fire striking and wounding Uriarte. Agents proceeded to render medical care, according to authorities.

Agents say they found a Bersa .380 semi-automatic pistol near where Uriarte fell. Uriarte has a 2014 felony conviction for assault with a firearm on a person for which he had been sentenced to seven years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, if convicted of assault on a federal officer, Uriarte faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison consecutive to any other sentence and a fine of up to $250,000, and if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, he faces 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.