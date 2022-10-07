FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno woman has pled guilty to two separate identity theft-related fraud schemes, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Officials say that 30-year-old Sarah Jo Sumpter of Fresno pled guilty on Friday, October 7 to one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, between November 2019 and January 2020, Sumpter stole mail from a number of locations in California and used the stolen mail to commit multiple identity theft-related fraud schemes.

Officials say that one of those schemes involved Sumpter stealing a victim’s driver’s license and impersonating the victim in order to purchase a vehicle. Another scheme involved Sumpter depositing stolen checks into victim accounts and then withdrawing the money from the accounts without the victim’s consent.

Sumpter is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2023. She faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for mail fraud, 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, and a mandatory two years in prison consecutive to any other sentence for aggravated identity theft.