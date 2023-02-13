FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from Fresno pleaded guilty to distributing over three pounds of methamphetamines, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

Court documents indicate, 50-year-old Alma Sanchez of Fresno distributed methamphetamine on two occasions to a co-conspirator, who then immediately resold the methamphetamine.

DOJ officials said on June 16, 2021, Sanchez distributed 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and on Jan. 31, 2022, she distributed 2 pounds of the same substance.

Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30, 2023; she could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.