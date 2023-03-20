FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says a Fresno woman is facing nearly three years in prison for mail fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Federal officials say 30-year-old. Sarah Jo Sumpter was sentenced on Monday to two years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $16,984 in restitution for the charges the suspect is being accused of.

According to court documents, Sumpter stole mail from a number of locations in California and used the stolen mail to commit multiple identity theft-related fraud schemes.

Officials say one of the schemes involved Sumpter stealing a victim’s driver’s license and impersonating the victim in order to purchase a vehicle. Another scheme involved Sumpter depositing stolen checks into victim accounts and then withdrawing funds from the accounts without the victim’s consent.