FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 66-year-old man from Fresno pleaded guilty on Monday to receipt and distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Officials say on Jan. 3, 2020, a concerned citizen reported to law enforcement that Gary Lee Briggs appeared to be trying to lure an eight-year-old boy into Briggs’s apartment in Fresno. According to court documents when officers confronted Briggs, he reported that he planned to test his ability to withstand urges that attracted him to the boy.

Talbert says Briggs also admitted that Facebook recently terminated his account for having transmitted sexually explicit material on that platform.

Officials say Facebook separately had notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Briggs’s Facebook account had been used to transmit sexually explicit images of minors from August through December 2019.

Briggs is scheduled to be sentenced before U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on Oct. 23, 2023.