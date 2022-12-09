FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno residents have been indicted with illegal possession of firearms, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials announced on Friday.

According to the US Attorney, 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with the intent of distributing methamphetamine.

Court documents say during a traffic stop on Oct. 13, 2022, Mitchell was found in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine and had a previous felony conviction for petty theft and he was prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition.

Later that day, officials say Mitchell’s house was searched and officers found more methamphetamine and uncovered text messages that indicated drug distribution activities on the suspect’s phone.

In addition, 43-year-old Victor Mata of Fresno was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, DOJ officials say.

According to court documents, on Sept. 13, 2022, Mata was found in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine with a prior felony conviction for transportation of controlled substances and is prohibited from gun and ammunition possession.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. In addition, if convicted, the mandatory minimum penalty for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is 10 years in prison up to life and a $10 million fine.