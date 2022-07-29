FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Jail inmate’s mother pleaded guilty on Friday to trying to possess heroin and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute them in that detention center, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say, between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 26, 2021, Eva Dolores Romero’s son was an inmate at the Fresno County Jail and the 55-year-old woman conspired with her son and other people outside to smuggle drugs into the jail to be distributed along inmates, officials say.

According to the official report, agents reviewed recorded jail calls implying the plan to smuggle the substances on January 26, the same day intercepted a suspect trying to deliver athletic shoes to an inmate, the shoes were inspected and hidden compartments containing the illicit drugs were found inside the shoes.

This was an investigation done by several law enforcement agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration as well as local prosecutors.

DOJ says, Romero is scheduled to receive her sentence on Nov. 18.

According to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston, Romero faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million, but the sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court following federal sentencing guidelines.