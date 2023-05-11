FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men have been formally charged for their involvement in a series of pipe-bomb incidents, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday.

According to court documents, between November 2022 and February 2023, 43-year-old Scott Eric Anderson and 55-year-old Paul New both of Fresno set off a series of pipe bombs on unoccupied vehicles and property in Fresno.

DOJ officials say the bombs damaged vehicles belonging to two auto-related businesses on Clinton Avenue, and on Feb. 19, 2023, a bomb heavily damaged a vehicle used by a home health care business located on Fallbrook Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Anderson sometimes recorded his crimes on video. He was also found to be in possession of a pistol while being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction for carrying a loaded and concealed weapon.

Both men have been charged with conspiracy to destroy by means of an explosive device and malicious destruction by means of an explosive device. Anderson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, DOJ officials say.

If convicted, Anderson and New could face a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine regarding the conspiracy charge. Anderson also could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine regarding the felon in possession of a firearm charge.