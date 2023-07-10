FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 29-year-old Fresno man, was sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday.

Donald Ray Phelps Jr. was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. According to court documents, the charges stemmed from Operation No Fly Zone, a multi‑agency, months-long investigation that sought to address a rise in the number of shootings and homicides in Fresno.

Officials say on March 18, 2022, investigators learned about the presence of a firearm inside a car in which Phelps was a passenger.

Talbert says officers conducted a traffic stop on the car and under the seat where Phelps had been sitting officers found a loaded, privately manufactured, semi-automatic handgun with no serial number and a compatible extended firearm magazine.

Operation No Fly Zone resulted in the arrests of over 40 individuals, including seven federal defendants.