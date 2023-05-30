FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man who was charged back in February for being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced to three years and five months in prison on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say 23-year-old Patrick Feaster was one of seven Fresno residents charged federally as a result of Operation No Fly Zone, a multi-agency investigation that sought to address a rise in the number of shootings and homicides in Fresno.

According to court documents, on March 16, 2022, investigators learned that Feaster would be going to a residence in Fresno to pick up a firearm and an extended magazine.

Shortly after Feaster left the residence, officers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his car, but Feaster failed to yield. Feaster got out of the car with a bag and fled on foot.

After a chase, officers arrested Feaster and seized the bag from him. Inside the bag, officers found a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Feaster was not allowed to possess firearms because he had previously been convicted of first-degree robbery, a felony offense.