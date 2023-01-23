FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography, officials with the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

Court documents say between March 19, 2019, and April 12, 2019, 22-year-old Tanner Joel Hernandez-Fields of Fresno received on an Apple iPhone photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

These images included depictions of minors, including material that meets the definition of sadistic or masochistic conduct, DOJ prosecutors said.

Court officials say they offered forfeiture of the phone and $5,000 in restitution to a victim whose images Hernandez-Fields possessed.

Additionally, prosecutors placed this individual on a term of supervised release of 15 years during which his access to computers, the internet, and children will be restricted. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.