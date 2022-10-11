FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl pills while he was in jail, according to the United States Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, officials announced that 27-year-old Mario Garcia was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators said Garcia was in custody at the Fresno County Jail when he came up with a plan for his brother, Isaiah Garcia, to sell fentanyl pills.

Garcia told his brother how to store the pills, sell them, and referred customers to him.

Authorities said the plan was uncovered after Isaiah used the jail’s phones to talk to his brother about selling the drugs.

In December 2020, law enforcement officers arrived out a search warrant at Isaiah’s home and found over 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Isaiah also pleaded guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31.