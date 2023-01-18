FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Fresno was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials with the Department of Justice said.

Court documents say on June 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express in Fresno to the report of an armed individual.

When officers arrived at the scene they said located a car in which 33-year-old Edward Page and 32-year-old Trayvon Smith were seated.

Officials say Smith exited and fled on foot and was detained after a foot chase. Page tried to flee but was held at gunpoint and taken into custody.

Officers said they searched the car and found two loaded, semi-automatic firearms, one of which had a corresponding high-capacity magazine attached; Page and Smith are convicted felons who are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced by a United States District Judge on Feb. 27, 2023.