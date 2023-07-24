FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 25-year-old Fresno man was sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday.

Earnest Donte Ruff was sentenced to four years and three months Talbert says.

According to court documents, on April 21, 2021, Ruff was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded .40‑caliber gun with no serial number. At the time, Ruff was out on bond pending sentencing in a case in which he had pleaded guilty to participating in a shooting on “the Strip” in Las Vegas. When Ruff possessed the firearm in this case, he was also on community supervision for illegally possessing another firearm in Fresno in 2019.

Talbert says this conviction is Ruff’s fifth conviction for illegally possessing firearms or ammunition.