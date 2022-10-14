FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old from Fresno has pleaded guilty to charges related to narcotic distribution in Fresno, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents say, on Feb. 8, Joshua Christopher Astorga was arrested in Madera County in possession of 2,500 counterfeit M-30 (Morphine Sulfate 30gr) pills laced with fentanyl.

According to Department of Justice officials, during the investigation agents found that Astorga was involved in dealing M-30 pills laced with fentanyl. In Sept. 2021, the same individual conspired with another person to distribute 100 pills.

According to authorities, on Feb. 8, Astorga negotiated the sale of 500 M-30 pills and a subsequent traffic stop conducted by the California Highway Patrol recovered 2,500 pills from his vehicle.

Astorga is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023. DOJ officials say that he faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $5 million.