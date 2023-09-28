FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old Fresno man was indicted for escape after leaving Turning Point Residential Reentry Center, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Talbert says a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against 28-year-old Doroteo Gonzales, of Fresno, charging him with escape.

According to court documents, in October 2021 Gonzalez was sentenced to federal prison after a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Talbert on Jan. 9, 2023, Gonzalez was transferred to the Turning Point Residential Reentry Center (RRC) in Fresno to finish serving his sentence. On Jan. 23, 2023, two weeks after Gonzalez arrived at the RRC, staff discovered that Gonzales was not present while conducting a count of the RRC’s residents.

Officials say Gonzales was not authorized to leave the RRC and was not scheduled to be released until months later on April 11, 2023. The RRC Staff conducted a search of the facility and contacted local hospitals and jails attempting to locate Gonzales but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Gonzalez is currently in federal custody.