FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been charged after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, an arrest made as part of a massive police endeavor known as “Operation No Fly Zone.”

According to court officials, 23-year-old Patrick Feaster of Fresno was one of seven Fresno residents arrested in the operation, a multi-agency investigation that sought to address a rise in the number of shootings and homicides in Fresno.

Court documents indicate on March 16, 2022, investigators learned that Feaster would be going to a residence in Fresno to pick up a firearm and an extended magazine.

Shortly after, Feaster left the residence, officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his car, but Feaster failed to yield, he got out of the car with a bag and fled on foot.

After a chase, officers said were able to arrest Feaster and seized the bag where officers found a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, DOJ officials say.

Feaster is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30, 2023, he may face a maximum of 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court, according to federal officials.