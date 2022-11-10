FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found to have committed wire fraud and money laundering, say federal officials.

Court documents show that between November 2015 and January 2019, Hedges schemed to defraud customers of his business West Coast Chassis LLC. Instead of providing customers with the classic cars or car chassis they ordered, or making custom modifications to the vehicle frames other customers shipped to him for repairs, Hedges kept the customers’ payments and failed to provide the promised products.

The DOJ reports that Hedges used the funds to pay personal expenses. The court ordered Hedges to pay $811,694 in restitution to the victims of his fraud scheme.