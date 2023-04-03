FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – A former bank employee from Fresno pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts at a Fresno-based bank where she was previously employed, according to the federal Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in April 2022 Lladira Hernandez, 23, was hired by the bank as a customer service representative. She began stealing the bank account information of customers she helped over the phone and used it to pay bills for herself and her associates. This included mortgage payments, car payments, and phone bills.

Talbert says in August 2022, Hernandez transferred more than $45,000 from two customers’ accounts into her own account – and abruptly quit her job at the bank. She proceeded to withdraw that money from her account and was captured doing so on surveillance video.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba on Sept. 5, 2023. She faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.