FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing account information for customers she helped over the phone, using it to pay bills for herself and her associates.

According to the DOJ, Hernandez transferred more than $45,000 from two customers’ accounts into her own account – and then abruptly quit her job at the bank. She was later seen on surveillance video withdrawing that money from her account.

If convicted, Hernandez faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.