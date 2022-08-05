SANGER (KSEE/KGPE) – According to a federal indictment, a former Sanger Police Department officer has been charged with deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for sexually assaulting four women with whom he interacted during the course of his job.

The indictment says J. DeShawn Torrence, 38, of Corcoran, engaged in various forms of nonconsensual sexual conduct from August 2017 to June 2021. Officials say the incidents range from directing a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate enforcement purpose, to forcing his victims to engage in sex acts – all while he was serving as a police officer.

According to the Department of Justice, four of the alleged counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. One count carries a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Currently, all charges are only allegations and officials say the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Sacramento Field Office with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Torrence is no longer employed by the Sanger Police Department.