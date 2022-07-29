FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former U.S. Navy sailor was found guilty of sexually exploiting a minor on Snapchat, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Officials say 28-year-old Christopher Jeorge Millican of Coalinga was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for producing and receiving child pornography via the social media app.

Court documents show that a parent reported to Snapchat that someone (later identified as Millican) had been engaging in inappropriate communication with an 11-year-old girl. Following a review of the content sent, Snapchat contacted law enforcement which resulted in Millican being identified. He was on active duty with the U.S. Navy at the time.

Millican is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24. Federal officials say he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum prison term of 50 years.