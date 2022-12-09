COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Navy sailor was sentenced Friday for producing and receiving child pornography via Snapchat, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials say 29-year-old Christopher Jeorge Millican of Coalinga was sentenced on Thursday to 47 years and six months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for producing and receiving child pornography.

Court documents say that in July 2018, a parent reported to Snapchat that a user, later identified as Millican, had been engaging in inappropriate communications with her 11-year-old daughter. Snapchat reviewed Millican’s account and discovered images and videos depicting another, then 15-year-old minor, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Officials say Snapchat reported the conduct to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which then contacted the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Fresno. Investigators identified the minor victim, that told them that Millican had persuaded her to make and send him the images.

At the time of the offense conduct, Millican was on active duty with the U.S. Navy, according to officials.

“Millican pursued a methodical and repetitive course of conduct, exploiting or attempting to exploit multiple minors to satisfy his own deviant sexual fantasies. Today’s significant sentence reflects the serious and harmful nature of Millican’s crimes and should deter him from engaging in similar criminal conduct in the future. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with its federal and local law enforcement partners to pursue all like-minded offenders and seek justice for these young victims.” – U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert

This case was a product of an investigation by the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It was composed of Homeland Security Investigations, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Fresno Police Department, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Hanford Police Department, and several local police agencies across the United States.