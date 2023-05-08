FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman was sentenced Monday to four years and six months in prison following her convictions for attempting to defraud the IRS, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say 41-year-old, Deena Vang Lee, of Fresno, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $191,597 in restitution following her convictions for preparing and filing false tax returns for other individuals, underreporting her own taxable income on her personal tax returns, and committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday.

On Jan. 26, 2023, officials say after a three-day trial, a jury found Lee guilty of 13 felony counts, including three counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of preparing and presenting false and fraudulent returns, and three counts of making and subscribing a false and fraudulent tax return.

According to evidence presented at trial, officials say from 2012 through 2016, Lee, in her role as a tax preparer, put materially false information on customers’ tax returns without their knowledge or consent and submitted the returns to the IRS.

As part of the scheme, officials say Lee also obtained the identification of multiple individuals and falsely listed these individuals as childcare providers on numerous customers’ tax returns without their knowledge or consent.

“This defendant was familiar with the tax laws and purposefully defrauded the United States, and even after overwhelming evidence was presented to the jury, she continued to deny her conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Talbert. “The repeated fraud, substantial loss, and need for deterrence justify today’s prison sentence.

Lee also underreported her income related to the payments she received for tax preparation services on her personal tax returns for 2013, 2014, and 2015, according to officials.

“Taxpayers put trust in tax preparers to prepare their tax returns in accordance with the law. It is unacceptable for tax preparers to break this confidence by submitting fraudulent returns in their clients’ names,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.