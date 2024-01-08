FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis resident pleaded guilty on Monday to his part in a scheme to steal nearly $5 million worth of canola to buy luxury homes and hire private karate teachers, among other expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

47-year-old Shawn Sawa, formerly of Clovis, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in the nearly $5 million worth of canola from international food processors, according to federal prosecutors.

The DOJ says the proceeds from the scheme were used to purchase luxury homes and multiple vehicles, take trips, and hire private karate teachers.

According to court documents, from 2015 through 2017, Sawa and Richard Best, who has charges pending, stole $4.8 million worth of canola from the food processors. Officials say they then sold the canola for a windfall. Prosecutors say Sawa was the manager of a victim food processor’s branch office in Fresno and had a close relationship with Best.

According to court documents, Sawa and Best sold the stolen canola through an acquaintance in Texas who used to work in the livestock feed industry. The acquaintance sold the stolen canola to farms and dairies and distributed the proceeds according to Best’s instructions. This included wire transfers to Sawa, RBT, and Best’s bank accounts. The account that Sawa used was opened in his spouse’s name to try to conceal the scheme, prosecutors say.

Throughout the scheme, officials say Sawa and Best caused RBT to email fraudulent inventory reports to the victim food processors representing that RBT had certain amounts of their canola in stock when, in fact, RBT had significantly lesser amounts.

Sawa faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Best was also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, but adds that the charges against him are pending and are only allegations.