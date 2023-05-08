FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 48-year-old man from Mexico has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison for distributing fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

According to court documents, in October 2021, 48-year-old Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez from Mexico negotiated the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and a kilogram of “Chinese food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.

Prosecutors say, after confirming the prices with his supplier in Mexico, Perez advised that it would cost $3 per pill for the 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills and $22,000 for the “Chinese food.”

Perez requested an additional $1,000 for making the delivery in Fresno for a total of $53,000. An undercover agent agreed to the terms, officials with the DOJ say.

A couple hours later, Perez met with and showed the agent a large clear plastic bag containing 10,004 blue pills marked “M-30” containing fentanyl and another clear plastic bag containing about 2 pounds of p-fluorofentanyl in powder form court documents state.

When the agent advised that another car was bringing the money, Perez fled and was eventually stopped by law enforcement officers. Another 219 blue pills containing fentanyl marked “M-30” were found in Perez’s vehicle, according to DOJ officials.