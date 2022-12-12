MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver in an armed robbery of a Madera pharmacy pled guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Michael Erin Vandeventer, of Sparks, Nevada, and others robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Maderaw on April 19, 2020. The additional suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the pharmacy and breached the barriers to enter the employee-only area. Using the firearm as intimidation, the robbers then demanded controlled substances. These included oxy, promethazine, and others. After obtaining the substances, they fled to a getaway car, driven by Vandeventer.

Officials say that a search of Vandeventer’s phone revealed conversations and web searches showing knowledge of and preparation for the robbery.

Court documents say Vandeventer is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court.