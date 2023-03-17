FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man was formally accused after being arrested on possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

DOJ officials say 42-year-old Reyes Quinonez Jr. of Clovis was in possession of over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, in Feb. 2023, Quinonez was on parole for a prior felony offense. Law enforcement officers conducted what they call parole-compliance searches of Quinonez, his residence, and a vehicle.

Officials say they found a firearm, ammunition, over a pound of methamphetamine, and over half a pound of fentanyl.

If convicted, Quinonez could face between five and 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million, according to the DOJ.