FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 74-year-old man from Ceres was sentenced in Fresno to 16 months behind bars after federal prosecutors say he was conspiring to sell, buy, possess, train, transport, deliver and receive game fowl intended to be used in animal fighting.

According to the Department of Justice, Joseph D. Sanford, also known as “Chicken Joe” was sentenced on Friday.

Court documents say Sanford was the owner and operator of Joe Sanford Gamefarm in Ceres, where he bred and sold gamecocks for cockfighting. He also fought his own roosters.

Investigators add that he also had a large cockfighting enterprise with almost 3,000 game fowl. He also shipped gamefowl across the United States and internationally.