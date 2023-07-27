FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A press conference hosted by the federal Department of Justice on Thursday announced what officials say is a newly unsealed indictment charging 10 defendants with a gang-related homicide in Mendota.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert along with multi agencies will announce details of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wanted on federal charges.

Involved agencies include the FBI, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Mendota Police and the California Highway Patrol.

