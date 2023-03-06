Officers currently have the home taped off as they continue investigating. (Photo: Merced Gateway News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was sentenced to over a decade in prison for making bombs and destroying property, according to the federal Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and five months in prison for maliciously destroying property by means of explosive materials – and manufacturing bombs.

Court documents state that between Feb. 1, 2021, and June 22, 2021, McDaniel made 12 destructive devices or bombs made with illegal fireworks that he had purchased in Nevada, ammunition, shrapnel, fire-starting material, and other items.

Prosecutors say McDaniel deployed three bombs at a home where he mistakenly thought one victim lived. One of the bombs hit the wall of the house, exploded, and destroyed the fence, which was shared with a neighboring property. Shrapnel emitted from the device created pockmarks on the wall of the house, and a propane tank was badly burned. McDaniel placed two bombs near the car of another victim – and threw a bomb at the residence of the third victim.

Officials say the incidents prompted a search warrant at his home – where law enforcement found they found six bombs, bomb-making material, a .22‑caliber rifle, and boxes of ammunition.