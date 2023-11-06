TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 49-year-old woman of Kings County has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $60,000 from multiple members’ accounts at a Tulare-based credit union where she was previously employed, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Esther Andrade Olson, who served as an assistant branch manager, made several unauthorized withdrawals from four members’ accounts from July through August 2022. Olson made unauthorized cash withdrawals by bringing up the victims’ accounts while assisting other credit union members at the teller window to make it appear as though she had legitimate reasons to access the credit union’s cash stores.

When confronted by credit union officials, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says Olson claimed that one of the victims was “doing some remodeling,” but told another employee that she was “done” and abruptly resigned from her position.

According to the DOJ, Olson spent most of the money that she stole on TikTok, gifting much of the funds to an out-of-state individual with hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok.

Olson is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba on March 4, 2024. Olson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.