FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five defendants and two co-defendants from California, Washington, and Oregon were sentenced on Monday for a series of drug trafficking and firearm offenses, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Federal prosecutors also say they used social media to sell drugs.

According to court documents, a nine-month investigation into a drug-trafficking organization operating in California and trafficking drugs to Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, and Washington revealed that 28-year-old Juan Alejandro Comparan-Guzman of Kerman and 32-year-old Ann-Marie Louis of Carnation WA, along with 11 others, were involved in trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl-laced counterfeit OxyContin pills, and heroin.

Officials say approximately 7 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, 137 pounds of methamphetamine, and over 34000 pills containing fentanyl were seized, as well as $142,000 in cash.

The DOJ says Juan was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Rita was sentenced to four years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

According to the DOJ, a Fresno man was also sentenced on Monday for illegally possessing a firearm in connection with selling fentanyl.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Armando Chavez of Fresno sold counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl on Snapchat, a social media platform. After a nonfatal overdose was reported, federal law enforcement agents working in an undercover capacity contacted Chavez and ordered oxycodone pills from him. He agreed to sell the pills and drove to a predetermined meeting location.

Once he arrived, the DOJ said Chavez and his car were searched, and law enforcement found approximately 100 fentanyl pills. Agents then executed a federal search warrant at his residence, and they found over 13000 fentanyl pills inside his bedroom that were packaged for distribution, as well as a loaded handgun.

According to the DOJ, he was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The DOJ says an Orosi man and an Oregon man were also sentenced on Monday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of California (EDCA) and Oregon.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Adrian Arredondo Alvarado of Orosi was the main target of a lengthy federal investigation into a drug trafficking ring. During the investigation, Alvarado was identified as a large-scale methamphetamine and marijuana distributor as well as a marijuana cultivator.

The DOJ says Alvarado negotiated and then supplied over 5 kilograms of methamphetamine to 35-year-old Ivan Vasquez, who traveled from Oregon into the EDCA to obtain that methamphetamine, which he intended to distribute to others in Oregon. Alvarado directed other co-defendants to go to Southern California to obtain the drugs and another to collect Vasquez’s drug payment. Alvarado was growing a substantial amount of marijuana.

Officials say during a search of Alvarado’s home, officers seized a stolen handgun, ammunition, and half a kilogram of marijuana. On the other properties that Alvarado used for marijuana cultivation, officers found over 400 marijuana plants, nine firearms, and several hundred kilograms of processed marijuana.

According to the DOJ, Alvarado was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, while Vasquez was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

The DOJ says co-defendant Alexis Melchor-Guzman, 30, of Orosi, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and co-defendant Adrian Lopez, 39, of Orange Cove was sentenced to one year in prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises.