FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people have been indicted in a scheme to use drones to deliver drugs and other contraband into prisons across California, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday.

DOJ officials say, 48-year-old Michael Ray Acosta, an inmate at Pleasant Valley State Prison, 34-year-old Jose Enrique Oropeza, of Colton in San Bernardino County, 34-year-old Rosendo Rene Ramirez, of Sacramento, 34-year-old David Ramirez Jr, also of Sacramento, have been indicted of charges related with conspiracy to own and operate an unregistered drone and serving or attempting to serve as an airman without an airman’s certificate, as well as possessing with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, among other individual charges related to firearm possession and racketeering.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1, and Dec. 10, 2021, Acosta used a contraband cellphone to coordinate multiple drone deliveries of contraband into Pleasant Valley State Prison – and other prisons across California.

Prosecutors say Oropeza, Rosendo Ramirez, and David Ramirez Jr. flew drones over the prisons and dropped packages of contraband into the detention facilities. Acosta and his associates would then recover the contraband for further distribution throughout the prison population.

The packages that Acosta helped to smuggle into the prisons included methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, cell phones, cellphone accessories, butane oil, and various other items, DOJ officials say.

Authorities say Acosta’s conspirations took various steps to prevent corrections officers from detecting and intercepting the contraband. They planned drone drops at nighttime and the drones were less likely to be seen.

They added that Rosendo Ramirez flew the drones from concealed positions in the fields surrounding the prison.

DOJ authorities say the incursions included the following facilities:

Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran

Salinas Valley State Prison

High Desert State Prison

Pleasant Valley State Prison

California State Prison, Sacramento

California State Prison, Corcoran.

If convicted of the charges the four individuals could face penalties of up to 60 years to life in prison and a fine of more than $15 million.