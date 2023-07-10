FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two L.A. County men have been convicted of using credit and debit card skimmers to steal nearly $200,000 in Fresno and Southern California, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say 47-year-old Akop Dongelyan, of Glendale, and 40-year-old Artak Vardanyan, of Burbank, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to commit credit and debit card fraud.

According to court records, in November 2015, Dongelyan and Vardanyan went on a crime spree in Fresno and Southern California, stealing multiple victims’ credit and debit card information through skimmers at gas stations.

Officials say they used that information to make counterfeit credit and debit cards and fraudulently withdraw $198,000 from the victims’ accounts.

Dongelyan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6, 2023, and Vardanyan is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16, 2023, according to authorities.

If convicted, officials say they each face a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.