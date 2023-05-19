FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men have been arrested during an operation to dismantle two methamphetamine labs in Tulare and Kings counties, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday.

35-year-old Armando Rosales Gonzalez, 39-year-old Carlos Bobadilla, both of Tulare, and 37-year-old Rogelio Ceniceros Flores of Mexico were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to sell on Wednesday, according to DOJ officials.

Court documents show the arrests were made as part of an investigation of a drug trafficking organization in the Central Valley. On Wednesday, law enforcement officials say they searched five properties in Tulare, Earlimart, and Corcoran that resulted in the seizure of nearly 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 14 firearms.

Law enforcement officials say they also discovered and dismantled two active methamphetamine conversion laboratories with numerous 55-gallon drums filled with liquid methamphetamine in various stages of conversion to crystal methamphetamine.

If convicted of the charges, the defendants could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million.