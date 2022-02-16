Dogs found safe after being stolen at gunpoint in Kern County, deputies say

Two dogs have been reunited with their owner following an armed robbery. (Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An owner has been reunited with his dogs after they were stolen from him at gunpoint last month in Kern County.

On Saturday, January 22, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of Tracy Avenue and I-5 in Buttonwillow for a report of an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a man had been walking his two dogs outside when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Officials say the suspect grabbed both of the dogs from the owner and took off from the area.

On Wednesday, February 16, deputies served a search warrant at a home near Chris Court and Reiker Street in Shafter, where they say the two dogs were found.

Both dogs were reported to be in good health and were handed over to the SPCA before they were reunited with their owner, who lives out of town.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects have not yet been found.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.