FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Not only are the horses racing at the track on Saturday at the Big Fresno Fair, but so are some dogs.

The Big Fresno Fair is hosting the 2023 Derby Dog Dash. Organizers say you can watch furry friends race on the horse race track on the Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the winner of the championship heat will win $100 and the second-place finisher will receive $50. The winner of each individual heat will win $20 and second place will receive $10.

The Big Fresno Fair staff says to come out and enjoy the dog races as the first floor of the races is free. The races begin at 1:45 p.m. after the first horse race on Oct. 14.

For more information about the Derby Dog Races, visit the Big Fresno Fair’s website.