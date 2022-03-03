KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped save a dog that got itself stuck inside a well on Wednesday, according to officials with the Kingsburg Fire Department.

On Wednesday evening crews received a report of a dog stuck in a large abandoned well within the area.

Firefighters say upon arrival they located River, a Malinois dog, stuck inside the well with no way of getting out.

According to officials, crews were able to successfully remove River from the well and reunite her with her owner in an animal rescue operation.

In a Facebook post, fire crews say their rescue was successful due to support from the Kingsburg Tri-County Healthcare District and Measure E.

“Thanks to the generous support from the Kingsburg Tri-County Healthcare District and Measure E, we had the equipment necessary to safely and effectively perform the rescue and return River to her grateful owner.”

Firefighters say River was returned to her owner with no obvious injuries from the incident.