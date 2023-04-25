SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The dog who was found with an arrow sticking out of its back in Tulare County has found his forever home.

The Dogwood Animal Rescue Project shared on Tuesday that Bo has found his home.

Photo Credit: Shirley, Owner of Bo Photo Credit: Shirley, Owner of Bo

“Our awesome boy Bo who was shot through the back with an arrow has his own loving family now. His shooter was arrested and endless compassionate rescue angels have stepped up to help Bo, starting with the officer who made the arrest, shelter staff, vet staff, transport volunteers, foster homes, medical and adoption teams, and now his adopters,” said Dogwood Animal Rescue Project.

Dogwood Animal Rescue Project says the future looks bright for Bo.

51-year-old Lance Canales of Tulare County was arrested back on April 13 for felony animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

Deputies took Bo to Tulare County Animal Control where the arrow was surgically removed.