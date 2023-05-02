CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s a new hero in the town of Clovis, a four-legged hero who saved a family from an overnight fire, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

Officials say, Charlie, a 2-year-old Labradoodle that is also part Dalmatian, is being credited with alerting his owner to an overnight fire on April 28 in one Clovis neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 3:00 a.m. on April 28 in an RV parked in the side yard of a home near Peach and Shepherd Avenues.

Officials say the fire spread, damaging two homes.

Charlie, who lives with his family in the same neighborhood, woke his owner when he whined to go outside.

According to officials, once in the backyard, Charlie started barking and kept barking

until he got the attention of his owner, who spotted the smoke and flames and called 911.

Charlie’s owner was able to wake up the residents of the impacted homes and get them out safely.

Clovis Fire, assisted by Fresno Fire Department, arrived quickly and extinguished the flames. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Members of the Clovis Fire Department later delivered a fire hat and badge to Charlie as a thank you, and neighbors dropped off a “medal” for the four-legged hero.

Charlie’s owner says he also got a special treat or two later that day.