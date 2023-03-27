TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued by the Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon.

A TCSO deputy saved a dog stuck in Tule River as they were delivering blankets, and supplies to the homeless before the rain.

Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say around 2 p.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office HEART Unit went out to the homeless encampments along the Tule River to give them information about the flooding and incoming rain this week.

Deputies offered resource referrals, shelter locations and handed out blankets.

While at an encampment, deputies say they heard a dog yelping when they walked over to the river and noticed a dog had fallen in.

TCSO Deputy Florence Cotton was able to rescue the dog and bring it to shore.

Officials say the dog was not hurt and was given back to the owner.