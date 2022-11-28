FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 86-year-old Fresno man remains missing days after the dog he was walking returned home without him.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Ulysses Carr was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Friday near the 3500 block of West Muscat Ave. in Fresno. His dog returned home the next morning at around 11:00 a.m. but there was no sign of Ulysses. Officials say he was been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Search and Rescue team with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Ulysses Carr, including all local hospitals. Investigators add that there is a chance somebody gave him a ride and did not realize he was a missing person.

Deputies describe Ulysses as a Black man, 5’6” tall, 160 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray “Croc” shoes. Anyone who recalls seeing someone resembling Ulysses, or knows where he is, is asked to provide details to the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center by calling (559) 600-3111.