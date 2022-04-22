FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are fighting a commercial building fire in east-central Fresno early Friday morning.

More than ten fire units and Fresno County Fire officials were on the scene putting out a 2nd alarm fire at a commercial complex located on Maple and Pine avenues.

Multiple reports of a fire came in around 4:00 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the unit belonging to Jerry’s Refinishing which is a woodwork furniture refinishing shop. The fire then spread to the front unit of the property which is an automotive repair business.

Fortunately, crews say no one was on scene at the time of the fire but one Fresno firefighter rescued a pit bull named Neron from the scene of the fire, belonging to one of the adjacent businesses on the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.